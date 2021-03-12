Cache Superintendent releases statement on racial slur said during Norman basketball game

CACHE , Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance posted a statement on the CPS Facebook page addressing the racial slur said by an announcer during a girls’ basketball game in Norman.
The incident happened Thursday night during a game between Norman High School and Midwest City when an announcer was heard referring to Norman High School girls with a racial slur after they kneeled during the national anthem.
Announcers for the game were contracted by the OSSAA for the state tournament.
Superintendent Chad Hance said Friday afternoon quote, “There is no room for hate in any setting or under any circumstances in an educated society.”
Norman Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino also released a statement about the incident saying in part, “We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.”
You can see the full statements from both Superintendents on the Cache Public Schools and Norman Public Schools Facebook pages.
