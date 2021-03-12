Charges upgraded for man accused of killing Lawton teen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been upgraded for a man accused of killing a 15-year-old in Lawton in 2018.
According to court records, the charges against David Winbush were upgraded from the initial charge of second-degree murder to the new charge of first-degree murder on Thursday.
Winbush was arrested in 2018 in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Brian Brown Jr. An affidavit at the time states that Winbush told police he believed Brown may have been involved with the theft of his truck.
The medical examiner determined that Brown had been shot three times in the back.
It was announced Wednesday that Winbush’s trial date has been set for the June 2021 docket.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.