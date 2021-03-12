First Alert Forecast (3/12AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
I want to back up and talk about yesterday’s forecast real quick. That cold front that we knew was coming in dipped a bit more southeast than initially thinking. Because of that advancement of location, temperatures did not warm up into the 80s. We did see temperatures at 70° in Lawton, 65° in Altus, 74° in Duncan but Bowie Texas did hit 80° yesterday for a high temperature.
As of this morning, that front was located near Ada to Wichita Falls. With southeast winds on tap today, it’ll shove the front northward before it stalls again just north of I-40 by this afternoon. With the lift provided by the cold front, this will generate rain and scattered thunderstorms for some this morning before increasing more this afternoon.
The general alignment of lift, moisture and instability suggests heavy rain falling today and tonight. Some small to marginally severe storms will occur as they form in west Texas and move east fairly quickly. Strong to severe storms with some supercells will be possible too with the general assortment of severe weather threats. As they do move west to east, the atmosphere looks to be less-supportive of these conditions so expect storms to generally weaken. With that being said, still expect them to generate all forms of severe weather before coming to an end. Large hail, damaging winds gusts, a low threat for an isolated tornado and flooding concerns.
Overnight a few isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out in the mildly unstable atmosphere. By Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.
With the severe threat for Saturday, tomorrow- March 13th, has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day. The stalled cold front will continue to lift north by the afternoon tomorrow. A very large, closed-low will move over the Four-Corners. This will lead to falling heights which will again lead to an increase in lift and adding to the already moist airmass.
A dryline will move eastward into Oklahoma and a more linear zone of showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east during the evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated low threat for a tornado are possible in the strongest storms. Expect that line to enter into our western counties by 5PM. Nearing Altus, Vernon, Munday and Hobart by 7PM. Arriving to the I-44 corridor between 9-10. Heaviest of rain will be along I-35 near midnight.
Showers and storms are expected to move east of central Oklahoma by Sunday afternoon as clearing will take place during the second half of the weekend.
Conditions will stay dry Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The next chance for rain comes Wednesday when another closed upper low over the southwestern U.S. and moves across southern Oklahoma toward the Arkansas border by early Thursday. This system, likely to be more progressive, with highest chance for rain right now staying confined to the east. This system will bring less rainfall. A cooler airmass will follow this mid-week storm taking temperatures back to normal or a few degrees for Thursday.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
