First Alert Forecast (3/12AM)

The general alignment of lift, moisture and instability suggests heavy rain falling today and tonight. Some small to marginally severe storms will occur as they form in west Texas and move east fairly quickly. Strong to severe storms with some supercells will be possible too with the general assortment of severe weather threats. As they do move west to east, the atmosphere looks to be less-supportive of these conditions so expect storms to generally weaken. With that being said, still expect them to generate all forms of severe weather before coming to an end. Large hail, damaging winds gusts, a low threat for an isolated tornado and flooding concerns.