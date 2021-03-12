4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

The Department of State Health Services has updated the definition of re-infection to the following: meets confirmatory laboratory evidence, must be greater than 90 days from the initial infection (from symptom onset date) and the individual must be symptomatic. To date, Wichita County has had 29 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. Reinfections are not given a new case number, as each person is only counted once. The individuals are still listed under their original case numbers.