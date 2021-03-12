4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By KAUZ Team | March 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 3:47 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also three new recoveries and no deaths were reported.

There are now a total of 14,705 cases in Wichita County, with 121 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

117 patients are currently recovering at home while four are in the hospital. At last check, there are no patients in critical condition.

There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,259 recoveries and 76,248 negative tests in Wichita County.

Nine tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 20,995
  • Second dose - 14,213

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Department of State Health Services has updated the definition of re-infection to the following: meets confirmatory laboratory evidence, must be greater than 90 days from the initial infection (from symptom onset date) and the individual must be symptomatic. To date, Wichita County has had 29 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. Reinfections are not given a new case number, as each person is only counted once. The individuals are still listed under their original case numbers.

We are ending the week with positive news. There are no deaths to report, 4 new cases, 4 hospitalizations, and 3 new recoveries.

Totals for the week ending March 12 are as follows:

Total new cases - 71

Average Positivity Rate - 8%

Case Type

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 7 cases

Community Spread = 42 cases

Under Investigation = 13 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 1 case

6 – 10 = 3 cases

11 – 19 = 12 cases

20 – 29 = 20 cases

30 – 39 = 10 cases

40 – 49 = 8 cases

50 – 59 = 8 cases

60 – 69 = 6 cases

70 – 79 = 2 cases

80+ = 1 case

Total Hospitalizations = 4

Stable - 4

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 2

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

No hospitalizations

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.