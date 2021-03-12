Gov. Stitt announces new executive order to remove COVID-19 restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Stitt announced on Thursday that he will be pulling back Coronavirus restrictions in Oklahoma.
He said he will be issuing a new executive order to remove restrictions on events and requirements for masks to be worn in state buildings beginning Friday, March 12.
The Governor said his reason for removing restrictions now is because far more Oklahomans now have access to vaccines. He also says he is basing this decision on current hospitalizations and case counts in the state.
“More Oklahomans are getting vaccines each day, and the CDC’s new guidelines mean that wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances. But let me be clear, COVID is still here in Oklahoma and the United States and we still need to do our part. You can still, and you’re even encouraged to wear a mask depending on your circumstances,” Gov. Stitt said.
