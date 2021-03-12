Local non-profit working to open back up after flooding

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Hearts that Care Health Clinic is shut down for a while after an unexpected sewer issue.
Dr. Daniel Joyce said a backed-up sewer line in the area caused the building to flood. He said when he walked into the clinic on, Monday there were feces everywhere. Along with water and the smell was unbearable. He feels like this a major setback.
“We’ve worked so hard to get this building built. We’re increasing our visits every week. We’re just increasing our dental, and I’m thinking on my goodness, what happened, how is this happening,” President Dr. Daniel Joyce said.
Dr. Joyce said they will need to replace flooring for half of the building and two-feet of drywall.
“What I’m really worried about is some of my dental equipment. The dental side was particular, and we’re not sure how much, we’re going to have to replace cabinets, and replace some other equipment that has been sitting in sewage water,” Joyce said.
Due to a sewer exclusion, the clinic will not be able to get any assistance from their insurance company.
“We’re looking at tens and thousands of dollars would of damage. We don’t know the full amount yet, but it’s going to be in the tens and thousands of dollars of damage sadly,” Joyce said.
Dr. Joyce said he’s counting on the community to help the clinic open back up.
Donations can be made by calling the clinic or visiting their Facebook page.
