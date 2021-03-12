Miracle League field hosts day of baseball for 60 local kids

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of about 60 kids played some baseball at the Miracle Field in Lawton Friday.
It was all smiles as kids from Elgin, Walters and Grandfield got a chance to play ball.
“All kids deserve an opportunity to exercise and get out and just enjoy life. This is an opportunity for these kids to get to do the field trips that they may not be included in. Having an opportunity like this field where its wheelchair accessible, kids with problems with walking or just their mobility, this field makes it a safer space or a safer environment for them to participate,” said event organizer and physical therapist Aimee Carter.
As the game went on, you could feel the excitement from both on the field and in the crowd.
“We’re having a blast, we’ve got a good turnout, both dugouts are full of kids, the bleachers are full of parents and cheerleaders, the teachers are here, the aides that work with these students full time are able to sit back and relax and enjoy their students in a different type of setting,” Carter said.
Carter said Friday’s event is something the kids have been longing for for months.
“It’s so nice to be outside again and to be doing activities, the kids, especially the kids here today, really struggle with not being able to go out and explore their environment so the pandemic has really been a hindrance on us having participation and activities such as this. Today has been really special, you can feel the energy,” Carter said.
In addition to the day of playing, the kids also got a free lunch thanks to Ambucs.
