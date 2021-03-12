7News First Alert Weather: Supercells could develop late tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of Saturday’s squall line

On Friday, a warm front will begin to move north over the area allowing temperatures to warm into the low 70s and gulf moisture to overspread the region. Supercell development is possible during the late afternoon and evening hours off of the front that is draped across Texoma. A ‘Slight Risk’ is in place for Childress, Cottle, Harmon, Greer and Beckham counties for the chance to see scattered strong to severe storms. While, most of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas will be under a ‘Marginal Risk’ for the possibility of an isolated strong to severe storm. The main threats with any storms that develop tomorrow will be large hail, 60 mph wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.