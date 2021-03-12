Oklahoma Rep. Jim Olsen and Tom Cole Field Rep. Scott Chance attend Duncan town hall meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday members of the Duncan community gathered at Viridian Coffee for a Call to Action Town Hall meeting.
Oklahoma Representative Jim Olsen and Tom Cole Field Rep. Scott Chance were the special guest speakers.
Scott spoke about the “For the People Act 2021” and updated people on COVID-19 travel passports for travel in and out of the country.
Olsen spoke about several bills, but his main focus was on House Bill 1057. That prohibits employers from mandating vaccines, and protects people from losing their job if they chose to turn down getting the vaccine.
The event’s organizer, Deborah Campbell, says she put it on for the sake of the community.
“The community is made up of people, schools, businesses, churches, and all that. The goal is protect your protect your liberties and you rights. And just too as far as limiting government, as far as overreach because that over reach is not only federal but it can be state and local as well,” Campbell said.
Campbell says the next event will be March 25th, when Senator Shane Jett will talk about one of his education bills.
