5th Season: Importance of shopping local when your home sustains storm damage

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The fifth season is upon us, and when storms develop and become severe, it increases the threat of damage to homes and businesses.
When that’s the case, trades, like roofing and construction companies come to town, seeking a way to make a quick buck to make repairs.
But as 7News reporter Will Hutchison tells us it’s always better in those unfortunate situations to trust someone who is apart of the community.
In southwest Oklahoma, storm damage is unfortunately just a part of life. If you’re dealing with damage to your home, Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt says shop local.
“They’re going to be around, they’re going to be somebody that if something were to happen at a later time, you can call them and they’ll still be here. The ones that come in from out of town, they’re fly by night. They come in, do the job, make a little money and then they’re gone again. Trying to get them back in from some place out of town, I won’t say a town or a state, but if they’re from out of town, getting them back into Lawton for a small job is going to be like pulling teeth,” Merritt said.
Brothers Chris and Sean Ledbetter run Ledbetter roofing in Altus. They say if you hire local you’ll be hiring workers who not only care about the community they live in, but also have a proven track record - either good or bad.
“If somebody can’t really afford to spend a bunch of money, we’re here to work with them and do what we can to help them,” said Ledbetter.
“Word spreads, good news spreads fast, bad news spreads faster. Word spreads around really quick so you don’t have to worry about that. If you do somebody wrong, trust me it will get around quick.”
Ledbetter says when you hire local, you’re also helping boost the local economy
“It will help boost the local businesses. If I spend money here in this town, it’s because I’m making the money from this town,” he said.
If you have severe weather damage to your home, Ledbetter says the first thing you should do is contact your insurance company.
