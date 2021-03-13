7News First Alert Weather: Severe storms a possibility through Saturday evening

We will clear up briefly before the next round of storms Saturday afternoon. Some of our northwestern counties are included in an Enhanced risk for severe weather tomorrow. This is where the highest potential for severe storms will be. There is a risk for isolated tornadoes from EF 2-5, large damaging hail from ping-pong sized and larger, strong winds 60 MPH or higher and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall where the supercells are possible, as well as along the squall line we will see form in the evening. The greatest threat for supercells will be before the line forms when we could see isolated supercells form capable of producing all forms of severe weather. These will then become embedded in the squall line where we could see a couple of spin-ups. The cold front will quickly move the line from the Texas Panhandle through Central Oklahoma before dissipating and clearing out for Sunday morning.