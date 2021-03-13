Tornado safety and preparedness

“So I knew that severe weather was coming and I really in the past hadn’t been afraid of weather but during this event I would say was the first time I was scared of what was happening with the weather and its events, not knowing if your family was safe, not knowing if your home was still there when you came out of the school, or not knowing if you were going to come out of the school. At one point the tornado was very close to Moore Highschool,” said Bell.