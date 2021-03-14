Fire conditions are near critical today

Severe threats return into Tuesday night

Sunday First Alert Weather 5:30 PM
By Hannah Gard | March 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 6:18 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -

Fire danger is near critical today with warm temperatures and dry conditions behind the cold front. It will be elevated into midweek when temperatures stay high and we have a chance for severe storms Tuesday night. A danger could be lightning strikes igniting grass fires. The northeastern part of our region is in a slight risk for severe storms with main threats of large hail, damaging wind gusts and a possible tornado. There will be two rounds of potential supercells Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Once the storms clear out we have a beautiful end of the week and weekend in store with mild temperatures and sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.