Fire conditions are near critical today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Fire danger is near critical today with warm temperatures and dry conditions behind the cold front. It will be elevated into midweek when temperatures stay high and we have a chance for severe storms Tuesday night. A danger could be lightning strikes igniting grass fires. The northeastern part of our region is in a slight risk for severe storms with main threats of large hail, damaging wind gusts and a possible tornado. There will be two rounds of potential supercells Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Once the storms clear out we have a beautiful end of the week and weekend in store with mild temperatures and sunny skies.
