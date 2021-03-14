A line of severe storms will move across Texoma tonight

A line of strong thunderstorms will begin to build in the Texas Panhandle this afternoon into the evening. Childress county is included in the enhanced risk, with many of our western counties in a moderate risk. The storms will initially be isolated supercells that could produce long track strong tornadoes and very large damaging hail. The line will gather into a more condensed form along the Texas/Oklahoma border and become a strong squall line in front of a strong Pacific front. These thunderstorms could be severe and capable of producing very large hail up to tennis ball sized, wind gusts of up to 70 mph, and isolated tornadoes. The storms will lose momentum and strength as they make their way into Central Oklahoma. Skies will clear into early tomorrow morning leaving us with a mild Sunday. Make sure you have a severe weather safety plan in place and multiple ways to get weather alerts.