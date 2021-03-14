Ropers show off skills at Ultimate Calf Roping in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Ropers from across Southwest Oklahoma were at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center in Duncan to compete in the Ultimate Calf Roping competition on Saturday.
It’s all about who can lasso and tie a calf the fastest.
Event co-coordinator James Troutman said it takes a certain skill set, like agility and speed.
“I think that a lot of us have competitive drive or competitive spirit,” he said. “Just the fact that we can still go and do that is a big deal. As we get older, though, we can’t compete with the kids, so we have to have something that keeps the kids out of our roping.”
There were 120 calf ropers and 500 calves ran. In every bracket, there were competitors of a broad age range, from 8 to 93-years-old.
Troutman said he’s been roping since he was a kid, and it keeps him young.
“The Stephens County arena is really nice for us because it lets the cowboys out of Texas come up and it has the ropers from Tulsa and that area come down,” he said. “It’s kind of centrally located.”
There are 35 ropings across Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. They want to have one in Duncan every season.
Event co-coordinator Clay Thomasson said it brings business to restaurants and motels, helping Stephens County.
“There’s a deep, deep love and deep following for the calf roping - camraderie among each other - it’s like a family reunion when we show up,” he said.
The first place winner that roped all four calves in the two header the fastest took home a buckle as a prize.
Finals will be in Texas at the end of April. Troutman said the next contest in Stephens County will be in July.
