Another beautiful spring evening tonight

Tonight will be clear and calm with temperatures in the high 40s for our lows. We will have partly cloudy skies tomorrow before a chance for severe storms rolls around in the evening. The main threats will be in the northern portion of our region with the main concern being large hail. We can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado with these storms as well. Most of us are in a marginal risk and will likely just see a few thunderstorms. Once the storms clear out Wednesday morning we will have a mild pattern return with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s to end the week.