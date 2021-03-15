Chickasaw Nation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to all Oklahomans

ADA, Okla. (TNN) - The Chickasaw Nation announced over the weekend that they will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Oklahomans.
Recipients must be age 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine, and 16 or older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“We are pleased to do our part to help put an end to this pandemic,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “Working together, we can help protect our family, friends and neighbors as we help speed our return to a greater sense of normalcy. Vaccinations, wearing masks, responsible distancing and washing our hands will help make our community and state safer for everyone.”
The vaccine is available by appointment at any of the Chickasaw Nation vaccination locations.
Appointments for the drive-thru vaccine in Ada the Chickasaw Nation satellite health clinics in Purcell, Ardmore, or Tishomingo online at the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health’s scheduling portal.
The Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center will also be available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (580) 272-1339 to assist with scheduling appointments.
Individuals who have received a first dose of the vaccine with another health care organization are strongly encouraged to complete their second dose with the same organization.
