FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia

The report found that Warner acted alone and set off the bomb to end his own life, driven in part by his longtime beliefs in several “eccentric” conspiracy theories and paranoia as well as “the loss of stabilizing anchors and deteriorating interpersonal relationships.” The Associated Press has previously reported that investigators scrutinized Warner’s interest in conspiracy theories after being told by some of the people they’ve interviewed that he believed shape-shifting reptiles take on a human form to gain control over society and that he discussed taking trips to hunt aliens.