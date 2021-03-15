First Alert Forecast (3/15AM)

Cloud cover will build overnight. By sunrise tomorrow expect temperatures to drop into the mid and upper 40s. An interesting fact about tomorrow.. we will receive 12 hours of day light and 12 hours of night time. Sunrise and sunset times are at 7:42. The day tomorrow will stay mainly dry under partly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers during the day cannot be ruled out but expect most of the rain to fall during the late evening hours. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph.