First Alert Forecast (3/15AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning! Anyone else feeling the impacts of that time change from over the weekend? New sunrise time this Monday morning is at 7:44. While the time switch is hard, that does mean we’ll continue to see more daylight in the evening hours going forward.
Satellite and radar is showing little cloud cover across the area. Just after 6AM, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine on tap today! This will allow for temperatures during the afternoon to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s for most. Southwest to west winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts during the afternoon will be into the mid 20s.
Cloud cover will build overnight. By sunrise tomorrow expect temperatures to drop into the mid and upper 40s. An interesting fact about tomorrow.. we will receive 12 hours of day light and 12 hours of night time. Sunrise and sunset times are at 7:42. The day tomorrow will stay mainly dry under partly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers during the day cannot be ruled out but expect most of the rain to fall during the late evening hours. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph.
We’re tracking another threat for severe weather to move into the area late Tuesday afternoon with the greater threat of storms in the evening and overnight. Storms will develop after 7PM out west and move near Altus, Hobart, Frederick and Vernon by midnight Wednesday. They’ll push east, nearing I-44 between 1-2AM. Showers will come to an end before sunrise on St. Patty’s Day. Large hail will be the primary threat, but strong winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.
Ahead of the line of severe storms, we’re looking at a very moist environment. Following the storms, dry air will push into the eastern half of Texoma by daybreak on Wednesday. Winds will be breezy during the day out of the west to northwest at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts into the 40s and 50s. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. With these breezy, dry and warm conditions, fire danger will be elevated.
With northerly winds in wake of the storm system, the atmosphere will tap into a cooler, drier airmass through the northern plains and upper midwest. This means slightly cooler temperatures for us on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s over these two days.
An upper level ridge will build towards the end of the week resulting in a warming trend for the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
