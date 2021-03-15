Step-by-step through the COVID-19 vaccination process

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re now a week into phase three of the vaccination process and in southwest Oklahoma, health officials say there are plenty of openings available for those looking to get vaccinated.
If you are in phases one through three of Oklahoma’s vaccine distribution plan and you want the vaccine, all you have to do is sign up.
“We have availability all the time. There shouldn’t be any reason that anyone couldn’t get vaccinated that meet the criteria. They go into the portal and register then they make their appointment and it should give them an email confirmation that gives them a QR code,” said District Nurse Manager Janene Atchley.
The vaccination portal itself is extremely simple. Just go to vaccinate dot Oklahoma dot gov to get started. Once there, scroll down and hit the COVID-19 questionnaire button. Then, as you work your way through the application, it will ask you questions such as are you a health care worker or first responder and if you have any medical conditions. Eventually, you’ll be asked whether you are a critical infrastructure worker, a term that applies to a wide range of people.
“Essential personnel. It’s very broad, if you look on the portal it gives you a description of that. It’s very broad for businesses where COVID-19 is a high risk for exposure there. It could be a lot of different things for critical infrastructure for businesses,” Atchley said.
Once your information is entered, if you are eligible in phase three, you’ll be able to look through all of the available appointments. You can sort through all the options in your area, pick your time and location and then just have to show up for your appointment.
“It will give them a QR code to scan or they can print it out and bring it. Some people do that, some people just bring it on their phone, and we scan it there,” Atchley said.
Once you’re scanned in, they’ll direct you to one of the stations where the shots are being given. You’ll get your shot and then be required to sit in a waiting area for about 15 minutes to ensure there are no immediate side effects before you check out with another volunteer and go on your way.
“We’ve had lots of volunteers and we’re very appreciative of our school system, our MRC volunteers, we have veterinarians that help us, we have national guard, lots of people from the community have really stepped up and helped us. We have really come a long way,” Atchley said.
If you get the Phizer or Moderna vaccine, you’ll have to go back and get a second shot, but while you’re there they’ll give you a card telling you when to come back. They want you to use the portal again for your second shot but say they will also accept walk-ins to ensure you don’t miss out.
