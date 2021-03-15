UPDATE: Cotton County crash victim starting to recover

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The family of a Lawton woman who was involved in a serious car crash in Cotton County last week is speaking out.
Yolonda Powell suffered extensive injuries to the left side of her body from her shoulder to her ankle, and also has a major fracture on her right leg as well.
Last Wednesday, Yolonda collided with a crude oil tanker. She and the other victim was flown to OU Medical Center for treatment. Yolonda’s husband, Terrance Powell said when he got the call about the accident, he was in complete shock. He and his wife spoke on the phone just hours before.
“The main two things that was going on in my head was wow, man I hope it’s not a situation where I made it too late, and I lost my wife. Nobody wants to hear that and can be prepared for something like that. All I could think about is the future and my kids. It was a situation I had to really mentally deal with,” Powell said.
Powell said he was hopeful that the other person in the accident made it out alive as well.
He said he didn’t know what to expect.
“I actually seen a couple of shots of the footage. I was really in total amazement it looked like it was just something out of a movie,” Powell said.
Powell visited his wife over the weekend and said she’s in great condition despite the injuries she suffered.
“She has some really extensive damage, but her well-being, and spirit is great man. She’s ready to get back to normal and we’re looking at 100-percent recovery rate in the name of Jesus,” Powell said.
He said he’s ready for Yolonda to come back home. So they can continue their life journey together.
“This is a minor setback to a major comeback baby. We’re definitely going to see better days and glory to god, we’re going to have some great days ahead,” Powell said.
GoFundme: Help the Powell Family
