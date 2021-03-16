Big time fairground event is back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Fairgrounds Eats and Beats is making a return on Saturday.
The event canceled for the last year because of the on-going pandemic.
It’ll be held inside of the Expo Center from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
There will be about eight food trucks set up with one truck bringing 500-pounds of crawfish.
In addition, the Oklahoma City band Life of the Party will be providing live music.
Fairground officials are excited to finally to get this event going.
“Financially it hurt us real bad, plus entertainment wise for the community. I mean people relied on us to do Eats and Beats because it was their Saturday to get out with their family and enjoy some good food,” Executive Director Richard Pool said.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be possible.
This is the first of six Eats and Beats events the Fairgrounds will have this year.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.