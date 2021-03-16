Cache Public Schools Superintendent discusses American Rescue Plan Act

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - President Biden’s signature on House Resolution 1319, also known as the American Rescue Plan Act, set the wheels in motion for schools across the country to receive a total of $122.8 billion for the 2023-2024 school year.
Cache Public Schools Superintendent, Chad Hance, says his district expects to receive about $2.2 million.
“You know our district spent a lot of money on upgrading our technology so we could do our virtual school and so on so we plan on kind of taking that money and putting it back into place and taking it to our other needs such as text books or professional development,” Hance said.
He says when COVID-19 forced students out of classrooms and into virtual learning, the district bought a device for any student in need on one and that the district will use the incoming funds to fill in the gaps from those purchases.
“I don’t know the exact number but it seemed like I was getting asked for those a lot so I think we spent a lot of money on chrome books,” said Hance.
He says the district will create a more precise budget for the allocation once it’s received.
“I haven’t heard a day or time when the allocation will be released. Once that allocation is released we’ll have to do a budget and the state department will have to approve that budget and then it’s a spending claim process so we’ve got to spend the money first to be reimbursed by the state department,” said Hance.
He says the district is delighted by the news.
“Anytime you get $2.2 million dollars it’s great news,” he said.
Hance says the amount schools are awarded is based on their Title 1 status from the 2018-2019 school year.
