City Council hosts special meeting, discusses dilapidated buildings, splash pads

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss dilapidated and dangerous structures.
They also debated about the installation of new splash pads on the east and west sides of town.
Ward 8 representative Randy Warren said people on the west side are concerned it would bring more traffic to the Thunder basketball court, where there’s already no parking.
The Director of Parks and Recreation said the splash pads could be ready by the end of summer if approved soon.
Council asked the staff to bring back a site plan including parking and amenities and formed a committee to work with staff on the elimination of some wading pools.
