First Alert Forecast (3/16AM)

Temperatures this morning are into the 40s for most with a few isolated low 50s. An interesting fact about today is that we will receive 12 hours of day light and 12 hours of darkness. Sunrise and sunset times are at 7:42 in Lawton. The day is trending to stay mainly dry under partly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers during the day cannot be ruled out but expect most of the rain to fall during the late evening hours. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. After 5PM, wind gusts will increase into the 20s and low 30s.