First Alert Forecast (3/16AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures this morning are into the 40s for most with a few isolated low 50s. An interesting fact about today is that we will receive 12 hours of day light and 12 hours of darkness. Sunrise and sunset times are at 7:42 in Lawton. The day is trending to stay mainly dry under partly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers during the day cannot be ruled out but expect most of the rain to fall during the late evening hours. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. After 5PM, wind gusts will increase into the 20s and low 30s.
We’re tracking another threat for severe weather to move into the area later tonight. with the greatest threat of storms overnight. Storms will develop after 10PM out west. Showers will come to an end before sunrise on St. Patty’s Day. Large hail will be the primary threat, but strong winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.
Ahead of the line of severe storms, we’re looking at a very moist environment. Following the storms, dry air will push into the eastern half of Texoma by daybreak on Wednesday. Winds will be breezy during the day out of the west to northwest at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts into the 40s and 50s. Highs tomorrow will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. With these breezy, dry and warm conditions, fire danger will be elevated.
With northerly winds in wake of the storm system, the atmosphere will tap into a cooler, drier airmass through the northern plains and upper midwest. This means slightly cooler temperatures for us on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low to mid 60s over these two days. An upper level ridge will build towards the end of the week resulting in a warming trend for the weekend.
You can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.