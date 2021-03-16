LPS gives meals to students over Spring Break

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools gave away over 600 meals Monday for students to have over Spring Break.
150 meals were given out at each of Lawton’s four middle schools today.
The meals are for students to have over this week’s spring break vacation.
Tomlinson Middle School cafeteria manager, Cassondra Green says she was thankful no meals were left over.
“We were giving out meals, breakfast and lunch and just dinner for seven days. We gave out 150 meals today praise God,” Green said.
She says she knows long lines means full bellies for students this week while they are out of school.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.