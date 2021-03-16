Man leads Lawton Police on chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man led Lawton Police on a chase that ended with a crash in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Reportedly the incident started when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspicion of drunk driving. Instead, the driver took off.
He lost control of the car at northwest 48th Street and Cheryl Boulevard where he hit a street sign, rolled the car and hit a parked car.
He was handcuffed and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
Officers say they recovered a firearm from the vehicle and were able to determine the car had been stolen.
When the driver is released from the hospital, officials say he will be booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding police.
