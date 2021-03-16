Marlow woman accused of murder, running puppy mill out on bond

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Marlow woman who is facing over 100 charges in connection to a murder and an alleged puppy mill that housed around 200 animals is out on bond.
49-year-old Karen Jean Pritchard was accused of killing 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Anderson. Sheriff’s Deputies say they went to Pritchard’s home after receiving a tip about Anderson’s death.
While searching the property, deputies say the found Anderson’s body as well as hundreds of mistreated dogs.
The Humane Society of Tulsa rescued hundreds of the dogs that were kept on the Marlow property. More information about the dogs can be found on the Humane Society of Tulsa’s Facebook page.
Pritchard was released on a $1 million dollar bond and faces one count of second-degree murder and over 100 counts of cruelty to animals.
