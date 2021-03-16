RAHC moves to final tier of DoD COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill is moving to their final phase of the DoD COVID vaccine distribution plan.
This opens up vaccine eligibility to all TRICARE Beneficiaries age 16 and older.
Ft. Sill officials say to be prepared to be at the clinic for at least one hour from the time of your appointment due to longer wait times.
The Clinic is located on the second floor of the RAHC just above the south entrance.
Appointments can be made by calling the Reynolds appointment line at 833-286-3732.
Anyone who was eligible to receive the vaccine under previous tiers can still make an appointment by calling the the RAHC appointment line as well.
Additionally, active duty service members can walk-in to the clinic Monday through Friday from 1:00p.m. to 3:30p.m. to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine. They can also schedule an appointment individually or through their units.
