Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Lawton Public Safety Facility

“We have the records section, we have the fire department, we have the jail section, we have the municipal court, everything is in one area. It’s going to make it nicer when we have to appear downstairs for court. It’s going to save us on time, it’s going to save us on effort and resources as well, especially when you have everybody upstairs with the detectives and the patrol downstairs, it just makes everybody more inclusive,” Grubbs said.