Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Lawton Public Safety Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special tours for the new Public Safety Facility Tuesday.
The project started in 2014 and the City of Lawton broke ground in late 2017. They faced several issues throughout the process, including the budget, but now they’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.
The City initially budgeted the project for $33.8 million and the final numbers are at about $34.4 million. Director of Engineering Joseph Painter said the increase was caused by a myriad of small issues and one bigger issue.
“There was actually a railroad car buried in the ground, so they had to remediate that and they found a second rail car, so that took up a lot of money just right off the bat,” Painter said.
It’s set to house a police station, city jail, municipal court, and fire facility. The second floor will soon be home to firefighters from Central Station on D. Avenue.
“Having a 90-year-old facility, you have problems that are associated with a 90-year-old facility, we’ll be able to spend more time working and training out in the community and not necessarily on trying to keep things going inside the station, so it’ll be great. Everything will be new and fresh for our guys and it’ll be just a huge blessing to have,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett.
New offices, a kitchen, furniture, a locker room, and even new washers and dryers for gear will be included in what Baggett called a state-of-the-art facility.
“All the things that you need to run a facility, a fire station, we’ll have. It’ll be great. We have the technology, smart boards, everything that we need,” Baggett said.
There are three bays for the trucks -- ladder one, engine one, and rescue one. Everyone’s favorite new feature may be the bright red, winding slide. Baggett said it’s safer for the firefighters than sliding down a pole.
“Historically, we’ve had poles inside fire stations. They have a little danger associated with them just due to the height and how quick you can come down a pole, so over the years, they’ve transitioned to slides, so we have a slide here in station one and we’re hoping no accidents and it’ll safely get the guys - and quickly – downstairs,” Baggett said.
Baggett said the firefighters are excited to move in and, on the police side, Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said they feel the same.
“We are very excited to be housed in a wonderful facility with all the latest and greatest amenities. We have tables, chairs, televisions, the latest and greatest tech that we can hope for in this facility,” Grubbs said.
The hope is for everyone to be in the building sometime in April.
“They could move in today. We just don’t have any furniture. The furniture was constructed specially for the building and we’re moving it in right now,” Painter said.
While police and fire are just waiting on furniture, the jail will likely need a few extra months of work before it can fully pass inspection.
“The jail inspection, there’s a special inspection that goes on for the correctional facility and we don’t have all the vents and fans in it, that’s one of the things why it’s not final. There’s a whole control panel and it’s a state-of-the-art facility and we’ve got to get through all that testing, it takes a little while,” Painter said.
Once that’s up and running, Grubbs said the new jail will be a huge asset.
“We do have the bay where you can drive your vehicle in, shut the doors and get the prisoner out of the vehicle. It’s going to make it so much nicer and safer for officers at night, especially when you’re having a difficult individual,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs said he’s most excited for everything to simply be in the same building.
“We have the records section, we have the fire department, we have the jail section, we have the municipal court, everything is in one area. It’s going to make it nicer when we have to appear downstairs for court. It’s going to save us on time, it’s going to save us on effort and resources as well, especially when you have everybody upstairs with the detectives and the patrol downstairs, it just makes everybody more inclusive,” Grubbs said.
Plans could change if there are delays with moving in, but as of right now the plan is for there to a grand opening for the public on May 14th.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.