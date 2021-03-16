Slight risk for severe weather late tonight

Severe weather is possible tonight as a line of storms makes its way through our northern areas, and a couple isolated storms are possible in the south. Some of these storms could be severe with main threats being large hail greater than 2 inches as well as damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We will clear out after the storms with clouds returning Wednesday evening on the back side of the low pressure system. There is a wind advisory in effect tomorrow from 7 AM until 7 PM due to high winds up to 30 mph sustained and 50 mph gusts. There is also a high wind watch in effect for Childress, Cottle and King counties for the same period. There is elevated fire danger Wednesday due to the windy conditions and dry air.