Ada man faces child pornography charges

ADA, Okla. (TNN) - A man was arrested in Ada Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
The OSBI says they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user of a messaging app who had an Oklahoma IP address had uploaded and shared pictures and videos that depicted child sexual abuse.
Ada Police and OSBI agents served a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Michael John Gray where he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Pontotoc County Jail.
He is facing charges multiple charges, including Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
