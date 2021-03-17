ASYMCA celebrates reopening with drive-through open house

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Armed Services YMCA hosted a grand opening in Lawton Tuesday.
The event was a drive-through open house celebrating how hard the ASYMCA team has worked to reopen its sites in Lawton and Altus.
The organization was forced to close or go virtual with many of their programs due to the pandemic.
Officials say they were happy to reopen their doors and reopen their core programs.
“This is just kind of a celebration, letting people know that we’re here, we’re open, we’re building a library here to support our parents who com in through operational learners, and as the year goes on we’re going to add more and more classes for them,” said Sara Paape, Executive Director of ASYMCA Oklahoma.
2021 will be the 160th anniversary of the ASYMCA.
