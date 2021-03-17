First Alert Forecast (3/17AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Wednesday morning. At the time of writing this (2:30am) conditions for us here in Texoma are quiet. Most of the severe weather is confined north of I-40. We are watching a cluster of storms just south of Young, Throckmorton and Jack (TX) counties. A severe thunderstorm watch is still in place for Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa counties for the next 30 minutes. Meanwhile down in north Texas, a severe thunderstorm watch goes until 5AM for Montague, Young, Jack, Throckmorton and Haskell counties.
Here’s how today’s weather plays out. The threat for severe storms will come to an end by sunrise. Expect gradual clearing to take place with windy conditions. While most will stay dry we do have to watch for a new light snow.. yes you saw that correctly.. snow showers for our northwestern counties. All rain will end by daybreak. Cloud cover will taper off and we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures during the afternoon will be cooler than the morning. Most will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Today is going to be windy, no doubt about that. Sustained winds at 20 to 30mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 50mph. A wind advisory goes until 7PM for all of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas counties. The expectation is Childress, Cottle and King county who is under a high wind watch.
With this potent upper level low system over head of us, that brought us the overnight severe threat will continue to move east throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the wrap-around precipitation that’s expected will turn to snow for far northwestern Oklahoma. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches near Harper, Woodward and Ellis counties. With that being said, I expect most, if not all, of the precip to come to an end today but a few snow flurries mainly out west and north cannot be ruled out.
Skies will remain sunny heading into the rest of this week. Plenty of sunshine for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay cooler on Thursday only in the upper 50s to low 60s. As the weekend arrives a ridge of high pressure will build allowing for temperatures to return closer to average by Sunday.
Precipitation chances return to the region starting Monday into early next week as another long wave upper air trough moves through the region. Most of the precip will be showers, however a few thunderstorms are possible as the trough moves into our area!
Stay up to date with the latest forecast with the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Wednesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
