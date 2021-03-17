First Alert Forecast (3/17AM)

Here’s how today’s weather plays out. The threat for severe storms will come to an end by sunrise. Expect gradual clearing to take place with windy conditions. While most will stay dry we do have to watch for a new light snow.. yes you saw that correctly.. snow showers for our northwestern counties. All rain will end by daybreak. Cloud cover will taper off and we’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures during the afternoon will be cooler than the morning. Most will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Today is going to be windy, no doubt about that. Sustained winds at 20 to 30mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 50mph. A wind advisory goes until 7PM for all of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas counties. The expectation is Childress, Cottle and King county who is under a high wind watch.