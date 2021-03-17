Fort Sill completes repairs on some buildings following winter storm damage

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is continuing recovery efforts and nearly halfway there after last month’s winter storms wreaked havoc and caused damage across Southwest Oklahoma.
U.S. Army Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor said there’s an estimated $40.1 million in damage on Fort Sill after February’s winter storm and 218 facilities and 306 residencies affected.
As of Wednesday, they’ve completed repairs on almost 100 of those facilities.
“We’re well on our way and by 1 May, we’ll have all of our 218 facilities repaired,” Taylor said. “We might have one or two that might have to go a few weeks later than that because we want to get it done right. We’re not just going to put dry wall back up. If a pipe wasn’t insulated before, it’s going to get insulated as part of that repair.”
Plus, the installation met a deadline to fix 12 of the top priority facilities by last Friday.
Taylor said he’s most proud of the team work from people across the community.
“Looking at the facilities, there’s truckloads of drywall, sheet rock all over the place getting put in motorpools,” Taylor said. “It was a team effort to provide dry storage for that while we do the repairs, and it continues today. We even have a tracker of who has bay space and who you call to access the sheet rock.”
Damage varied from minimal to severe with some buildings, like the Cache Creek Chapel, flooding with as much as three inches of water.
Senior Chaplain Col. Robert Glazener and his family worked to help clean the water from the floors when the flooding started.
“This is really the largest room on post and it’s used for more than just services,” Glazener said. “Retirements are here, graduations are here, so under COVID restrictions, everyone can get in here and participate.”
He said thanks to the repairs, they were able to have about 1300 people in between last Saturday and Sunday for services.
“If we hadn’t taken care of it now, we would’ve had mold growing by the end of the summer,” Glazener said. “That would’ve endangered some of our young soldiers, our young trainees’ health, so with that great help from our higher command, we were able to get this chapel back open.”
Taylor tells me their first priority is taking care of people. They hope to finish the residential repairs completed by June.
