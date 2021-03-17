OSBI investigating Duncan City Council meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The OSBI is investigating a meeting of the Duncan City Council.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are looking into a meeting that took place on October 27th.
They opened an investigation at the request of Duncan Police in regards to a violation of the Open Meetings Act.
OSBI officials have wrapped their investigation and submitted a report to the District Attorney’s office.
The details of the investigation have not been released.
District Attorney Jason Hicks says his office is now reviewing the case.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.