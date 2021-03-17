Prayer rally held outside Lawton Public Safety Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A special prayer rally was held outside the Lawton Public Safety Facility Tuesday evening.
Dozens of Lawton community members gathered to pray for the officers and firefighters who will be working in the building.
Organizers of the event say they wanted to make sure the workers knew they had the support of the Lawton community.
“It’s not always about money, it’s not always about material things -- but know the support of the community’s behind you goes a long way,” said Sue Shucker, an organizer of the rally. “It feels really good -- to see all the officer’s families here, the kids coming out. We’re a family, and a lot of times you don’t get to get together, so to see them all here today is just unbelievable.”
In addition to Monday evening’s rally, organizers say they have been given permission to paint a blue line outside the facility.
