Showers lingering in some areas with strong wind gusts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today has been much cooler and we’ve seen clouds rolling in with rain chances. We will see a couple of pop up showers lingering until we clear out. Today has been incredibly windy with sustained winds from 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. There is a wind advisory in effect until 10 PM due to the strong winds.
The Deep South is in the middle of a tornado outbreak with the threat of strong, long track tornadoes likely in parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana. These storms will continue into the overnight hours. If you have friends or family located in these regions, please make sure to keep in touch with them and make sure they have a storm safety plan in place.
Locally, we will have calm and mild conditions through the end of the week with a beautiful weekend ahead. Rain chances return Monday.
