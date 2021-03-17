Texoma’s 2021 severe weather outlook

TEXOMA, Okla. (TNN) - In case you missed it, due to La Nina conditions persisting through much of Spring we are anticipating much of Texoma to see an above average severe weather season along with a higher number of tornadoes.
Here’s a look at what we can expect throughout the the 2021 severe weather season.
We have about a 65% chance that La Nina will persist throughout the month of April.
And if we factor in the above average temps and higher humidity, that is going to favor the storm formation over our area.
In a typical La Nina season, we see a higher frequency of hail storms and tornados compared to an El Nino year.
Talking a bit more about the La Nina set-up, the jet stream usually stays up closer to the north and the southern plains acts as a source region for frequent cold fronts between March and early May.
These cold fronts are going to meet up with the warm air from the south, and interact with the dryline from the west.
This combination produces an ample amount of energy for severe or tornadic thunderstorms.
Oklahoma, an average number of tornados between March and May is 40.
The yearly average of tornados is 57.
The average number of tornados when La Nina occurs in the spring is 86.
I factored in the La Nina springs including 2008 and 2011.
In Texas, we have an average number of tornados between March and May of 71.
The yearly average of tornados in Texas is 128 while the average number of tornados for the Texas during a La Nina spring is 130.
This alone shows we typically see a higher number of tornados in a La Nina spring.
The spring 2021 severe weather activity shows an expected average outlook in the west but above average for most of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.
We are likely to see a higher number of tornados and major hail events.
Make sure you have multiple ways to keep up with the weather
