Think Ability celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with potato planting event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Think Ability in Duncan celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday with some potato planting.
Think Ability’s Community Garden Manager, Sheila DeCarlo, says they’ve planted potatoes twice, but this was the first time they made an event of it.
She says they had a great turnout, with out 15 people coming out to help with the planting.
“It’s just an old wives tale that you plant your potatoes before St. Patty’s day, so it’s just an old wives tale, that it’s the best time to plant potatoes. A lot of people already have theirs in the ground. So I just decided this year that that would be good to do it on this day,” DeCarlo said.
The organization will be holding another event on April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.
They’ll be planting a orchard trees and having a food truck there, and arts and crafts for kids.
