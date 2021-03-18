Amber Alert issued in Georgia after vehicle stolen with baby inside

A 1-year-old girl is missing after the vehicle she was in was stolen in DeKalb County, Ga., early Thursday morning. (Source: Dekalb County Police Dept.)
March 18, 2021

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

The theft happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday when the driver was making a food delivery for Uber Eats in Stone Mountain, Ga.

Two suspects stole the vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby inside.

The girl is 2′8″, weighing 36 pounds. She was last seen in a purple shirt with purple, white and pink socks.

The missing vehicle is a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia tag RWW4748.

If you see the vehicle or the child, call 911.

