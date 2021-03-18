Autopsy report released for infant death in Lawton

By Tiffany Bechtel | March 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 10:36 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Medical Examiner’s office has released an autopsy report on an infant death in Lawton.

According to court documents, Emily Akers has been charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of her infant.

The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine in the liver.

The report notes evidence of maternal methamphetamine and tobacco use while pregnant.

The report also determined the infant was at 20 weeks gestation at the time of death. The Medical Examiner detected a placental abruption and chorioamnionitis as well.

