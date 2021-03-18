First Alert Forecast (3/18AM)

It’s a breezy & cold morning for us here in Texoma. Wind gusts currently in the 20s, air temperatures in the 30s/ 40s but those wind chills.... feeling like the 20s in some area! Make sure to grab that extra layer before heading out the door. While the extra jacket is needed grab the sunglasses too! Skies will remain sunny heading into the rest of this week. Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 50s in southwest Oklahoma. For north Texas counties they’ll top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay out of northwest to north at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will top out in the upper 20s and 30s.