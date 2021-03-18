First Alert Forecast (3/18AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s a breezy & cold morning for us here in Texoma. Wind gusts currently in the 20s, air temperatures in the 30s/ 40s but those wind chills.... feeling like the 20s in some area! Make sure to grab that extra layer before heading out the door. While the extra jacket is needed grab the sunglasses too! Skies will remain sunny heading into the rest of this week. Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 50s in southwest Oklahoma. For north Texas counties they’ll top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay out of northwest to north at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will top out in the upper 20s and 30s.
With clear skies overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler tomorrow. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 68°! Winds on Friday will be much lighter at 5 to 15mph out of the north.
A surface high centered over the Great Lakes will shift tomorrow resulting in upper-level ridging to also shift east slowly. This will maintain a cool to mild weather pattern heading into the weekend with no precipitation. Saturday will start out with temperatures in the mid 30s but rise into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with south winds at 10 to 20mph. These south winds will persist into Sunday. The second half of the weekend will be very seasonable with highs topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
As the high moves farther east, an upper trough will move east from the Rockies resulting in south winds and a flow of moisture back into the Southern Plains.
A surface low will track across Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday. There are some significant timing differences between models so overall confidence levels are low but just note we will see an overall shift to our weather pattern into early next week. As the low passes by, we’re looking at rain showers with a few thunderstorms.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
