Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in Lawton infant death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Medical Examiner’s office has released an autopsy report on an infant death in Lawton.
According to court documents, Brittney Poolaw was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of her infant child in 2020.
The autopsy report states the child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and another drug in the liver and brain.
The report also determined the infant was between 15 to 17 weeks gestation at the time of death. The Medical Examiner detected a congenital abnormality, placental abruption and chorioamnionitis as well.
