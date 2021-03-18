Medical Examiner releases autopsy report for Lawton shooting victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Medical Examiner’s office has released the autopsy report from the victim of a deadly Lawton shooting.
The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Douglas Armondi’s death a homicide.
According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was a gunshot wound to his head.
Bryan Derrell Bruce was charged with first-degree manslaughter in November 2020 for Armondi’s death.
Investigators say Bruce got his gun out of his house after an argument with Armondi and a family member broke out.
He told investigators he didn’t know his gun was loaded and only wanted to scare Armondi, but when he pointed it at Armondi it went off, shooting him in the head.
