7News First Alert Weather: Quiet with a gradual warmup into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be mostly clear this evening with overnight hovering around 32 degrees. A few spots are expected to fall below freezing and patchy frost could develop. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. You’ll want to bring in the pets, protect tender plants and crops by covering them and use caution if you decide to use a space heater.
On Friday, skies will be bright and sunny as an upper level ridge begins to develop to our west. Highs will top out in the low 60s and winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.
The upper level ridge will continue to expand across the Southern Plains through the weekend and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Our next upper level storm system is currently developing in the Pacific Ocean and is expect to dive southward late Sunday and early Monday bringing our next chance for showers and storms to Texoma. Following that storm system, there will be another upper-level low that will approach the area from the west keeping the rain chances with us through the middle of next week.
