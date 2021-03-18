Stephens County Republican Party holds convention in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Republican Party will be holding its County Convention in Duncan Thursday evening.
The meeting will be held at Faith Church on Main Street, starting with a Precinct Meeting at 6 p.m. The Convention will begin at 7 p.m.
The Keynote speaker will be Senator Darrell Weaver. Other speakers include Duncan Mayoral Candidates Patty Wininger and Robert Armstrong, and GOP State Chairman Candidates Charles Ortega and John Bennett.
The Oklahoma National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee will also be in attendance.
“We have to elect officers we have to get a delegation that’s required by our rules, third thing is I want to have a very informative meeting for my membership and I want to have an encouraging meeting that encourages our members to be active,” said Leon Farris, Stephens County Republican Party Chair.
Members will be electing officers for the next two years and select delegation members to go to the state GOP convention next month in Oklahoma City.
If you would like more information, you can visit the County Convention’s Facebook event page.
