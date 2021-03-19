Cache to host Candidates and Questions livestream

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache Area Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the 2021 Mayoral Candidates and Questions Livestream on March 23.
Organizers say all four of the mayoral candidates have been invited to participate in the event, which will be moderated by Chamber President Kristen Ward.
The livestream will include personal introductions from candidates, followed by three rounds of conversations. There will be two-person debates and an individual question and answer portion.
The questions asked will come from both the community and Chamber generated questions focusing on policy issues concerning the city.
Residents are invited to submit their questions via Facebook, but will be able to during the livestream as well.
Due to venue capacity and social distancing the Candidates and Questions livestream won’t be open for public attendance, but it can be viewed online.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on March 23 and can be viewed on the Cache Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
