Cache to host Summer in the Streets event

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Cache will take part in a celebratory event this summer called Summer in the Streets.
Cache Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Mandy Martine-Ralston, says The Summer in the Streets event is a way for the city to celebrate a lot of things but mostly, each other.
The chamber of commerce will host Summer in the Streets on May 22nd from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ralston says the chamber decided to host the event to celebrate the decline in COVID-19 cases, the end of the school year and the communities small businesses.
“We’ve made it through a hard time and now we as a community get to celebrate together,” she said.
The chamber is currently seeking food and business vendors for the event. Interested participants can register as a vendor by emailing their request to chamber at cache-area-chamber-at-gmail.com.
