Comanche County man facing child sex abuse charges

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a man on charges related to sexually abusing a young child Friday.
OSBI says the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office requested a full OSBI investigation in January 2021 after a young child tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.
The investigation collected evidence and interviews that pointed to 32-year-old Justin Brock being the suspect that sexually abused the child.
Brock was arrested around 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon by OSBI agents and transported to the Comanche County Detention Center by the Lawton Police Department. The Cache Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Brock is facing a charge of Lewd Acts with a Minor, although additional charges could be added in the future.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
